Armenian Armed Forces violate ceasefire 39 times within a day

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 39 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Ashaghi Askipara and Aghbulag villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in Voskevan and Voskepar villages of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Aghbulag and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions in Chinari and Aygepar villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Javahirli, Garagashli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Alkhanli, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.