Armenians violated ceasefire 30 times within a day

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia using mortars and large-caliber machine guns 30 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region took fire from Armenian positions located Paravakar village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.