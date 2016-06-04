 Top
    Armenians fired on positions of Azerbaijani Army using large-caliber machine guns

    Armenians violated ceasefire 32 times

    Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire on various directions of the frontline 32 times within a day using large-caliber machine guns.

    Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions at Chilaburt village of Tartar district, Yusifjanlı, Merzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as nameless heights at Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts. 

