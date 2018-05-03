Armenian armed forces fired on civilians in Aghdam

Aghdam. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Units of Armenian Armed Forces fired on employees of Aghdam Region Mechanical Irrigation Department.

Karabakh bureau of Report News Agency informs, the incident took place last night.

Workers of the department were fired by the Armenians during repair works in the village of Jamanli located on the front line of the Agdam region. While there were not wounded among the management staff, technical equipment was seriously damaged.

The head of the office, Hafiz Azimzade, told local bureau of Report that the aggregation working in the field was hit by large-scale missile. "Because of large number of missiles, the aggregation became unsuitable for use. Despite of difficulties, technical equipment have been expelled from the area by our workers observing safety rules."