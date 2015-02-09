Armenian Armed Forces fire on Azerbaijani positions intensively

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire using large-caliber machine guns on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 60 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Aghdam, Alibayli, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu, Hajiali villages and unnamed heights of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region; also, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located Jil village of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, gizil Oba villages of Tartar region, Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Garagashli, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Armenian side violated ceasefire using large-caliber machine guns intensively on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 69 times within a previous day.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.