Armenian activist: Karabakh conflict will not be solved soon

© Report.az

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ / Khojaly tragedy is not a topic for trade.

Report informs, Armenian activist Vahe Avetian said at international conference "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: origins, peacemaking and the role of civil society" in Baku.

According to him, he brought with him to Baku statements of five Armenian writers in exile living abroad about the genocide in Khojaly.

"Our peoples and politicians believe that history can determine politics. It is necessary to convey to people the fact that regardless of who knows history, international norms and relations does not change.This concerns the issue of Karabakh, and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan", activist said.

He pointed out that the Karabakh issue cannot be resolved by hatred and achieve rapprochement between the two nations.

V. Avetian expressed the opinion that the Karabakh conflict will not be solved soon, "we will stay in it for a long time".

"But I urge everyone not to lose hope and bring the matter to an end", he summed up.