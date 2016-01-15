‘Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territories remains a major obstacle to achieve a breakthrough'

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Armenia’s occupation of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan remains the major obstacle to achieving a breakthrough in the negotiations,” Report informs, Delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the OSCE has said in a statement welcoming German FM Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the Permanent Council.

“The Delegation of Azerbaijan warmly welcomes H.E. Minister Steinmeier to the Permanent Council and thanks him for comprehensive presentation of priorities of the German Chairmanship of the OSCE. Germany takes the helm of the OSCE Chairmanship at a time of deep crisis in the Organization. Systematic attempts to challenge the territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of OSCE participating States, double standards and selective application of the Helsinki Final Act Principles, violation of inherent balance of three dimensions of OSCE’s comprehensive security concept lie at the core of crisis.” “We need more dialogue, mutual understanding and constructive engagement to overcome the crisis. The OSCE, due to its comprehensive security concept and broad participation represents a unique platform in this regard. Azerbaijan welcomes German Chairmanship’s intention to renew dialogue, rebuild trust and restore security in the OSCE and expresses its readiness for cooperation,” the statement said.

“Armenia’s occupation of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan remains the major obstacle to achieving a breakthrough in the negotiations. The main reason of that is that there is no pressure on Armenia to completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops, as it is demanded by relevant UN Security Council resolutions.” “A conciliatory attitude to the illegal presence of Armenian troops is accompanied by the attempts of the co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group to monopolize the peace process and prevent any external contribution to political solution of the conflict. As a result, the role of the OSCE and its Minsk Group in conflict resolution has been limited to extending a formal support to the co-chairs, with no sense of involvement,” the Delegation said.