Armenia committed provocation against civilians on the front line

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from the evening of September 14 until the morning of September 15, the units of the Armenian armed forces, using weapons of different caliber, including artillery mount, committed provocation on Tovuz, Terter and Agdam directions.

Reports informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The enemy, in particular, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army, stationed in the direction of the villages of Munjuglu, Kokhanebi, Esrik Jirdakhan and Garalar of Tovuz region, as well as civilians living in these villages.There are no casualties among servicemen and the population of Azerbaijan. Damage has been caused to some houses, property of the population and civil infrastructure.The implementation of such provocative actions by Armenian side on the eve of the significant events and holidays celebrated in Azerbaijan is purposeful.The Ministry of Defense reports that as a result of urgent retaliatory actions undertaken by the units of the Azerbaijan Army, the enemy's activity was suppressed. The military-political leadership of Armenia bears all responsibility for the destruction and losses of the enemy.