Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform keen to get OSCE MG's consultative mandate

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform" has called the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to consider the possibility of issuing the issue of the Platform's consultative mandate within the OSCE Minsk Group.

Report informs, an appeal by the First General Assembly of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform to OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs says below:

"You made serious efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, stop the military operations on the frontline and continue the negotiation process between the parties, and you continue to work towards the direction. Unfortunately, despite the taken measures and the negotiations that took place over the past 25 years, it was still impossible to establish peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. There are many reasons for this situation, and one of them is that the cooperation neither between the NGOs nor civil society’s different sectors of Armenia and Azerbaijan's are on a needed level", the appeal declares.

It was noted that the Platform is very concerned about the systematic violation of the ceasefire regime, which has lately caused us a lot of casualties: "At the same time, we are very worried about the possibility of these violations to transform into large-scale military operations.

Given the above-mentioned, as the "Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform" we feel the responsibility and the need to establish co-operation with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs that can contribute to the conflict resolution and to assist you in this difficult peace building process.

We are confident that close co-operation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs with the Civil Society Institutions and the Peace Platform will contribute to ending the 25-year conflict, restoring trust and confidence between the Armenian and Azerbaijani people, and preventing human casualties".