 Top
    Close photo mode

    Araz Azimov: In case of holding referendum on Nagorno-Karabakh, all Azerbaijani people to take part in it

    The question of holding a referendum not discussed at the moment

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov has commented on the possibility of holding a referendum on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

    Report informs, A. Azimov told reporters that the issue of holding a referendum is not being discussed at the moment.

    " As required by the Constitution of Azerbaijan referendum can be held throughout the territory of Azerbaijan. If, at some point, the resolution of the conflict reaches the level of referendum, then the Azerbaijani people will be able to take part in the referendum.

    Determining the status of the region should be conducted within the framework of a legitimate process. And this is possible with the participation of the population expelled from these landshe said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi