Araz Azimov: In case of holding referendum on Nagorno-Karabakh, all Azerbaijani people to take part in it

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov has commented on the possibility of holding a referendum on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Report informs, A. Azimov told reporters that the issue of holding a referendum is not being discussed at the moment.

" As required by the Constitution of Azerbaijan referendum can be held throughout the territory of Azerbaijan. If, at some point, the resolution of the conflict reaches the level of referendum, then the Azerbaijani people will be able to take part in the referendum.

Determining the status of the region should be conducted within the framework of a legitimate process. And this is possible with the participation of the population expelled from these landshe said.