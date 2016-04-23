​April war's results analyzed by Defense Ministry, specific instructions made, the distinguished militants awarded

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 23, under the leadership of Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, and participation of deputy ministers, armed forces commanders and troops, as well as commanders, an official meeting was held.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First of all, participants had a minute of silence in memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs.

After that, after analyzing the results of operations caused by the provocations of the Armenian armed forces in early April, recommendations specific instructions were given. Addressing the meeting, the defense minister said:

"Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev highly valued activities of our during divisions counter-attacks of our Armed Forces. Thanks to our people's and the government's support, our troops succeeded.

However, at any moment we must be ready to take measures in response to the provocations of the enemy. Comprehensive care to the families of martyrs and the wounded must be noted and their problems should be solved in cooperation with other executive bodies.

At the end of the meeting, Minister of Defense gave appropriate instructions to the General Staff on conducting comprehensive examination of the governing bodies on training and military readiness of troops.