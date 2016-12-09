April escalation in Karabakh among most popular searches in Russia's Yandex system

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Internet giant Yandex disclosed most popular searches on results of 2016 among Russians.

Report informs citing the Politexpert, in the category of accidents the Russian users mostly interested in plane crash in Rostov-on-Don and the aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan in April.

According to the survey, in the category of events the Russians interested in elections in Russian Federation and United States.

Swine flu and Zika virus were also among top searches.