Another bloody incident took place in Armenian army

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The next bloody incident took place in one of the tabors of Armenian army, which deployed in the direction of occupied Aghdere region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, a dispute between two servicemen at night has led to bloodshed later.

Artur Khachaturyan did not tolerate insults and opened fire on his fellow soldier.

The report whether the shot soldier killed or injured is hidden even from his parents.

Armenian defense ministry's investigation department launched investigation on the incident.