Another Armenian soldier suicides in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian soldier Shavarsh Galstyan ended his own life in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, press service of investigation committee said.

According to information, his body was found in area close to troops’ frontline.

According to information, bullet wound has been revealed in his jaw.

The report says, criminal investigation with “inciting suicide” allegation was launched.