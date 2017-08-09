 Top
    Close photo mode

    Andrzej Kasprzyk was informed about hardships the Azerbaijani civilians endure on contact line

    Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-office has visited Aghdam district

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, visited Aghdam district on August 9.

    Report informs citing the AZERTAC, at a meeting held at the Executive Power of Aghdam Region, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office was given detailed information about the problems that emerged as a result of the shelling of civil facilities by the Armenians, and the difficulties that civilians face on the line of contact. Head of the Executive Power of Aghdam Region Ragub Mammadov noted that the Armenian military units always shelled residential facilities located near the line of contact, create obstacles for civilians to be engaged in agriculture.

    It was highlighted that the ceasefire had been violated 996 times since the last monitoring was held on March 1. As a result of the enemy’s shelling, the grass bundles, owned by a resident of Orta Garvand village, has burnt down; electrical wires have been broken in Tezekend village.

    Andrzej Kasprzyk expressed gratitude for the detailed information. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi