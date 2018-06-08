Andrzej Kasprzyk carried out ceasefire monitoring exercise on Line of Contact

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Terter region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on June 8. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, monitoring ended with no incident.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan. The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk and field assistant Mihail Olaru carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.