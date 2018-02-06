Andrzej Kasprzyk arrives in Terter district - PHOTO

© Report

Terter. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru have arrived in Terter district and met with the head of Terter District Executive Authority Mustagim Mammadov.

According to the Karabakh Bureau of Report, the situation in the frontline was discussed at the meeting.

Today, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate will conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the territory of Terter region.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistant Mihail Olaru will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.