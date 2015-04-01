Andranik Grigoryan: I call on Armenian soldiers' parents, mothers, sisters to cross to Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ A new video of Andranik Grigoryan who crossed to Azerbaijan voluntarily, was spread. Report informs, a video was made by Documentary and Educational Film Studio of the Ministry of Defense. Andranik Grigoryan provided the information about himself and said the reasons why he had crossed to Azerbaijan:

"My name is Andranik Araratovich Grigoryan and was born in Berdashen village of Martuni region in 1991.

I was called to the army as a contracted soldier in April 2012.

I crossed to Azerbaijan on 22 March 2015.

I did not feel good in Nagorno-Karabakh.

We were not taken care well, they mistreated us.

I call on all Armenian soldiers to cross to Azerbaijani side.

Because I witnessed the treatment with Azerbaijani soldiers in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijanis do not want war, but they are being defended well.

However, our leaders are lying to us, they sent the people to death for the sake of their own interests.

I am tired of the unmeaning war, I do not want to die, I am tired of unmeaning war.

Azerbaijan look after us very well, they provide me with clothes, eating.

I feel very good here.

I urge Armenian soldiers to lay down the weapons and call on their parents, mothers, sisters to cross to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

There is only one reason of my crossing to Azerbaijan - not to die, but to live and to continue my life."