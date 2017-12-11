American professor: It is necessary to respect territorial integrity of countries

© Report

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ “The international law in the context of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement is clear”.

Report informs, American professor James Kveil told reporters during his visit to a new settlement built for IDPs in Tartar district, Azerbaijan.

“I became in the first hand familiar with conveniences created by Azerbaijani Government for IDPs and this is incredible. I wish we had such a school in the place where I live in USA,” said political scientist.

Touching upon the solution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, he said that it is necessary to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries. Professor said the conflict should be settled in accordance with the principles and norms of international law.

He added that if someone has a willing for self-determination they should appeal to the leadership of the country where they live.