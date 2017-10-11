American politician: There should be greater pressure from European Council, NATO and US against Armenian government

© Report

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The government of Armenia is trying very hard to maintain the status-quo, continues to violate international humanitarian law and is constantly committing terrible atrocities against innocent civilian population and cultural treasures of Azerbaijan.

The American politician Peter Tase told Report.

According to him, the meetings that are being held at bilateral and multilateral level for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have not delivered any concrete results; the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are practically wasting time and resources at a time when concrete results are totally absent: "There should be a greater pressure from the European Council, NATO and USA against the current Armenian government so that Armenia could immediately withdraw its troops from sovereign territories of Azerbaijan. This practice of repeated violations by the Armenian government is a clear violation of the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and is taking us back to the dark days of Italian Fascist invasion of Ethiopia and Eritrea, of the 1930s. Armenia is not respecting the international law and Yerevan is the main obstacle to the economic development of Europe, not only in the Caucasus region".

Touching upon adoption by Michigan State of the resolution on recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide", P. Tase expressed regret that Michigan lawyers have become once again a victim of Armenian propaganda and of Yerevan’s information manipulation campaigns: "Whoever has initiated this recognition in the state legislature of Michigan State, has become once again a victim of Armenian propaganda and of Yerevan’s information manipulation campaigns; at the same time these state legislators – with their actions – are refusing to recognize the bloody atrocities that were committed by Armenian Government against Azerbaijani Civilians and Azerbaijani Religious monuments. We are still observing the exercise of a double standards attitude in the world today".

P. Tase said that he doesn't thinks that all of the 50 states will recognize individually the Armenian Genocide, moreover the U. S. Congress will not recognize it either.