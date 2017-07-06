American political scientist: Terrible historical blunder to see world community silent after murder of Azerbaijani child by Armenians

© Report.az

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ The World Community must condemn the acts of violence committed by Armenian Armed Forces in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the American political scientist Peter Tase, commenting on the recent shelling of Armenians in the village of Alkhanli of Fuzuli region, which killed a 2-year-old girl and her grandmother, and wounded one resident.

"It is a great mistake and a terrible historical blunder to see Top European Council leaders, European Commission leaders and the White House, maintain an in-congruent silence that is unacceptable. The dead children of Azerbaijan, killed in the recent attacks of July 4th, are as innocent as the dead men and women killed from the terrorist attacks in London, Paris, Madrid and other parts of the World. Double Standard attitude embraced by the International Community, including the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and other Multilateral Organizations is unacceptable and intolerable. OSCE Minsk Group is another failed multiparty structure due to its poor performance, feebleness and lack of concrete results", he stated.

Notably, on July 4 at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region aiming to kill population and destroy property of citizens using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of the provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1966), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Selminaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to military hospital and was operated on.

Criminal case has been initiated by Fuzuli District Prosecutor's Office on following articles of the Criminal code of the Azerbaijan Republic:

116.0.6. implementation of large-scale distractions which have been not caused by military necessity; 116.0.7. attack on unprotected territories, settlements and zones of disarmament;

116.0.8. attack without military necessity on objects which are not in military purpose, clearly seen and distinctive, including especially protected historical, religious, educational objects, objects of art, scientific, charitable, medical objects or locations of patients and wounded persons;

116.0.10. attack on civilians or on separate civil persons who are not participating in fights;

120.2.7. Deliberate murder of two or more persons; 29,120.2.7. Attempt to a crime and deliberate murder of two or more persons;

120.2.12. on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity.

The investigation is underway.