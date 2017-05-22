American political scientist: Armenian provocations can only be compared to acts of violence of Boko Haram terrorist group

© Report

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ The unlawful Armenian invasion of sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, arrogant attitude of the Yerevan administration and repeated violation of International Laws, are the source of regional chaos and economic stagnation in the Southern Caucasus region.

Report was told by American political scientist Peter Theis, commenting on the shelling of Azerbaijani territories by Armenian armed forces.

According to him, during last days, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire hundreds of times. “Let's not forget that Armenian Armed Forces, are perhaps the only ones in the Eurasian Landmass that are committing brutal acts of violence (not only against civilians but also they have burned to the ground over 1,600 cultural monuments”, - he added

P. Theis said the level of Armenian provocations can only be compared to the acts of violence committed by the Boko Haram Terrorist Group that is active in Chad and Nigeria:

“Armenian government is bullying the international community and continues to supply its armed forces with a 60 mm and 82-mm mortars, to attack Azerbaijani villages and cause casualties to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.”

The American expert also noted that the OSCE MG co-chairs should convince Yerevan and pressure President Serzh Sargsyan to engage in the negotiations process that was started in Saint Petersburg and continued in Vienna:

“The current Ceasefire between both armies is not a lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh armed conflict, and will never bring peace, stability to the region. To have a lasting peace, the Armenian Armed Forces must withdraw from every inch of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Armenia must stop its territorial expansion ambitions, and suspend its economic sanctions against the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan”.