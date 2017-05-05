American journalist visited the office of "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform"

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 4, 2017, co-coordinators of "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform" Susan Jaghinyan and Orkhan Nabiyev provide a meeting with American journalist Nurit Greenger.

Report was informed in the platform's press service, the meeting had an introductive aim.

Ms. Greenger expressed her interest to the Peace Platform. She also underlined the importance of establishment the sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region. Ms. Greenger also said she will put all her efforts to inform the American society about the "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform" that has goal to establish a just peace in the South Caucasus region.

Co-coordinator of Peace Platform from Armenia Suzan Jaghinyan, told to the guest about the history of founding of Peace Platform. Co-coordinator of Peace Platform from Azerbaijan Orkhan Nabiyev informed widely about the future plans of the Peace Platform. Moreover, Orkhan Nabiyev emphasized the importance of a just and peaceful resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh, while he also noted the fragility of the ceasefire regime and the importance the role of foreign journalists in conveying these truths to the international community.

At the end of the meeting the co-coordinators made memorable photos with Mrs. Nurit Greenger.