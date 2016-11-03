American expert: Karabakh conflict unlikely to be settled in near future

Washington. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ There is one major power who benefits from the conflicts, the current situation, and instability in the region. So I am not optimistic about hopes for resolving Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in near future.

Director of Program of Transatlantic relations, Dr. Frances Burwell told the Report's correspondent with a mission in Washington.

According to her, the major power interested in instability in the region, is Russia.

Ms F.Burwell noted that both NATO and European Union are now focused on other issues: "Indeed with all the challenges on Europe’s plate right now, the EU does not really have the capacity to resolve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict issue in the short term", she stressed.