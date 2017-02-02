American expert: Armenian government continues to jeopardize human rights

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Armenia has historically violated the rules of war; its government continues to jeopardize human rights”.

American political scientist Peter Theis told Report, commenting on refusal of Armenian side to return body of Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Gurbanov, died withstanding provocation of Armenian forces.

According to him, Armenian government and its armed forces are behaving the same way as other countries that refuse to adapt democratic reforms and strengthen human rights policies in their national territories as well as abroad.

“Armenia must withdraw its troops from every inch of Azerbaijani sovereign territory. Based on historical resources and archeological research, the region of Nagorno-Karabakh and its seven surrounding districts are part of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. International Community and multi-lateral organizations must react with a solid voice towards Armenia's refusal to return the dead body of Azerbaijani soldier. This is an unprecedented act of violating international rules of war”, Theis stated and added that these actions remind him that of terrorist organization Islamic State.