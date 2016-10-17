Amenian units violated ceasefire 10 times throughout the day

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 10 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village in Noyemberian region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Ashaghi Askipara village of Gazakh region and nameless hills in Gedebey region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions, of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, nameless hills in Goranboy and Jebrail regions.