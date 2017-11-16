Ambassador: US will remain active participant in OSCE Minsk Group

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The US will remain an active participant in the OSCE Minsk Group on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.settlement.

Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta told journalists commenting on probability of the US removal from the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries.

The ambassador noted that he would not like to comment on statements that are speculative. The diplomat also stressed that the United States has been and will be an active co-chair country of the Minsk Group.

He noted that Washington recently appointed a new co-chair, Andrew Chaufer, who will make every effort to resolve the conflict.