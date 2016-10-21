Ambassador: US not changed its position over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ “US position on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hasn’t changed and we continue our efforts in cooperation with Azerbaijan and Armenia”.

Report informs, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta told reporters.

The ambassador noted that the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick will arrive in Baku tomorrow.

According to him, the goal of the visit is to support convergence of the conflict parties and stimulate the settlement.