Ambassador: U.S concern over incidents on contact line

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ US concerned over incidents on the contact line and Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Report informs, the United States Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Robert F.Cekuta told the reporters.

"As stated also the co-chair of the OSCE MG, J.Warlick, we are very concerned about such incidents. The work of OSCE Minsk Group aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict and to prevent the escalation", the ambassador said.

"Some say, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is frozen, but it's not true," added the U.S. Ambassador stating that the mediators are trying to work with the parties to find a solution.

Commenting on question of reporters, the ambassador also said that the US is interested in developing trade relations with Azerbaijan and are ready to work together on issues such as agricultural development, private sector participation and the implementation of transport projects, including the Silk Way.