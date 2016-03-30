Ambassador: Switzerland made a substantial contribution to the talks on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Switzerland has made a considerable contribution to the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, especially in the period of its chairmanship in the OSCE in 2014".

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the Swiss Ambassador to Armenia Lukas Gasser said at the discussion during the presentation of the German Presidency in the OSCE in Yerevan.

The diplomat noted that in 2014, Swiss President Didier Burkhalter visited the South Caucasus, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, and called for the intensification of the peace talks. His work contributed to the meetings of the presidents of the two countries later in the year: on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Wales, as well as in Paris. In addition, the representative of Switzerland Gunter Behler was appointed in 2014 the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman in the South Caucasus and reappointed to the post in 2015 the next chairman - Serbia.