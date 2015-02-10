​Ambassador: Solution of Karabakh conflict by military means is unacceptable and pointless for Russia

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The Solution of Karabakh conflict by military means is unacceptable and pointless for Russia". Report informs, it was stated by Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volinkin in an interview with 'Rossiya 24'.

"We have repeatedly stressed the complete unacceptability and pointlessness of solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by military means, and always insisted on a negotiated settlement with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by Russia, the US and France," said Mr. Volinkin.

According to him, searching for a solution at the negotiating table is the only way to establish long-term relationships.

"We will accept any solution that satisfies both sides," said the Ambassador.