    Ambassador: Russia stands for peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

    We stand for a peaceful settlement of the conflict based on the norms of international law

    Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We stand for a peaceful settlement of the conflict based on the norms of international law and in the interest of all the people who live in this region." Report informs, Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin stated to journalists, commenting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    According to him, Russia's position on this issue voiced repeatedly: " It was voiced by Foreign Minister and the President's press secretary."

