 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Ambassador: Presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and France to meet in late October

    Presidents to discuss ways of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of Presidents of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and France François Hollande on settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will take place in Paris at the end of October. Report  was told by the Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Pascal Monie.

    According to the Ambassador, the exact date of a meeting is uknown. Currently, the negotiations on the date is being held via diplomatic channels. "Everything depends on schedules of the presidents," P. Monye noted.

    Recently the meeting of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan took place on September 4 initiated by the US  State Secretary John Kerry. Earlier, on August 9, during the escalation on the contact line, Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan met in Sochi with mediation of the president of Russia Vladimir Putin.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi