Ambassador of Pakistan: UN resolutions on problem in Kashmir and Karabakh conflict not fulfilled so far

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Unfortunately, UN resolutions on Kashmir problem, as well as regarding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are not being implemented”.

Report informs, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Said Khan Mohmand, at an event dedicated to the anniversary of the events in Kashmir.

The ambassador noted, Pakistani problem of Kashmir is very similar to the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan.

"The territory of Karabakh is also occupied, as well as Kashmir region. This is a human tragedy. We have similar refugee problems. And for us it is not just a problem of territories, it is also a problem of human rights violations, " Said Khan Mohmand said.

He noted that about 100,000 people became victims of the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989, another 7,000 died as a result of torture, 107,000 children were orphaned.

Commenting on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement issue, Ambassador of Pakistan greeted the recent meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in Geneva, expressing hope that the conflict will be resolved peacefully within the OSCE Minsk Group.