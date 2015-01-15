Ambassador: Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized part of Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Inclusion of Nagorno-Karabakh in an article of British newspaper 'The Guardian' on the best new adventures for 2015 is disrespectful to the people of Azerbaija'n.

Report informs it is stated in a letter of Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Tahir Taghizadeh to 'The Guardian' newspper about the publication of the article in this edition, in which Nagorno Karabakh is included in the list of recommended places to visit in 2015.

'Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized part of Azerbaijan, which is currently occupied by Armenian armed forces.

Do you think it is morally right to encourage an aggressor to maintain control over a portion of a territory of another country and show total neglect of the sufferings of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people?', the article says.

T. Tagizade said that sadly, the publication of newspapers plays into the hands of the separatist regime, which strives to legitimize its act of occupation. The Guardian’s stance against recent separatist tendencies in the post-Soviet space is commendable, and one would wish the same sensitivity shown to Azerbaijan.