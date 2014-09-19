​Ambassador: Moldova supports Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution taking into account the principle of territorial integrity

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Moldova supports for peaceful solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the principles and norms of International Law, including territorial integrity and inviolability of borders." Report informs, it was stated by the Ambassador of Moldova to Azerbaijan Igor Bodyu on the event devoted to the Independence Day of this country.

The Ambassador stressed that Moldova also faced a separatism problem in 1992 when, as a result of the conflict in Transnistria, territorial integrity of the country was violated.

Bodyu claimed that Moldova and Azerbaijan supported each other within the regional and international organizations, such as the UN, OSCE, GUAM, BSEC. The strong legal base consisting of 53 documents was created between the countries.

"Moldova and Azerbaijan will continue to develop mutual cooperation and friendly relations between the people of our tüo countries," Ambassador Igor Bodyu stated.