Ambassador: Italy closely follows activities of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Italy closely follows the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs".

Report informs, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Augusto Massari said.

The ambassador recalled that Italy in 1992 became one of the first countries to establish relations with Azerbaijan and received a mandate for its mediation in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"The political dialogue (on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement - Ed.) continues, including at the level of the presidents in Geneva. Positive results have been achieved. Italy, as the OSCE chairing country, hopes that the dialogue will be held at a higher level and bring tangible results", the diplomat added.