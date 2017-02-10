Ambassador: Athens standing by Baku in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Greece supports the work of the mediators of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and supports the position of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, said the Ambassador of Greece to Azerbaijan Dimitrios G. Tsoungas at a meeting with Azerbaijani students.

"The issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is quite complicated. We support activities of the OSCE Minsk Group mediators, and stand on the side of Baku.Greece could not act otherwise in respect of Azerbaijan, as there is a similar problem in Cyprus", said D. Tsoungas.

According to him, the Greek side understands the position of Azerbaijan, as the Cyprus issue remains unresolved for over 40 years.