Ambassador: France will continue efforts to achieve progress in Karabakh settlement

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ France stands for the peaceful solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, French ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez told reporters on her visit to a new settlement constructed for IDPs in Tartar district, Azerbaijan.

“France stands for the peaceful solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. As OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, France to continue its efforts to achieve progress in the conflict settlement”, Bouchez said.

Ambassador said she was visiting Tartar for the first time: “I am quite impressed with quality of building that has been constructed here- schools, apartments. I think it is very important because it is necessary to take care of people’s lives. It all shows the importance of peaceful solution to the conflict,” diplomat added.