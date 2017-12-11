Ambassador: France will continue efforts to achieve progress in Karabakh settlement

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ France stands for the peaceful solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Report informs, French ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez told reporters on her visit to a new settlement constructed for IDPs in Tartar district, Azerbaijan.
“France stands for the peaceful solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. As OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, France to continue its efforts to achieve progress in the conflict settlement”, Bouchez said.
Ambassador said she was visiting Tartar for the first time: “I am quite impressed with quality of building that has been constructed here- schools, apartments. I think it is very important because it is necessary to take care of people’s lives. It all shows the importance of peaceful solution to the conflict,” diplomat added.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
Share in Facebook