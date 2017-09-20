Ambassador: EU keeps a close eye on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union is not directly involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, but it keeps a close eye on progression of the events.

Report informs, the new Head of EU delegation in Azerbaijan, Kestutis Jankauskas said.

"I understand well how important this topic is here. I will use this practice, primarily practice of security policy and conflicts in neighboring Georgia, where I worked earlier. The EU pays special attention to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement at the local level and in international venues. The conflict topic will be discussed within the new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU and in preparation for the Eastern Partnership summit".

The ambassador noted that since he arrived in Baku recently, at this stage he "wants to know better and realize how things are progressing".