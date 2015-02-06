​Ambassador: Britain concerned about the incident at the contact line

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The UK is concerned about the incident at the contact line of the Armenian-Azerbaijani troops on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Report informs citing the Armenian media, it was stated by the British Ambassador to Armenia Catherine Leach.

"So many young soldiers were tragically killed and injured this year. Last year's trend on increase the number of ceasefire violations and fatal incidents continued," said the Ambassador.

According to her, Great Britain supported the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group, made in Krakow. Co-chairs urged the parties to respect the ceasefire and implement their commitments on the peaceful settlement of the conflict. "It is important for international community to repeat these messages and to urge on confidence-building measures in the future. There are no alternatives of the peaceful settlement", said Ambassador.