Allahshukur Pashazadeh: "There are plans to put Christians against Muslims in world"

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Our aggressive neighbor called Armenia has been hankering after our lands since the beginning of the 19th century. Armenians' supporters have always helped them”.

Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim's Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said at the event dedicated to the 31 March - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

According to him, Armenians have repeatedly committed genocide in Azerbaijani lands: "The identities of the forces standing behind them are known to everyone. Today, those patrons continue to help. Today, Armenians are still greedy ".

The CMO Chairman noted that Armenians always behave as poor: "Some people think that they have been subjected to genocide. Nevertheless, the atrocities committed by Armenians against our innocent people will never be forgotten. Because Christian states are behind Armenians".