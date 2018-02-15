Allahshukur Pashazadeh calls world community to recognize Khojaly genocide

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO, Sheikh-ul-islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh has appealed to the world religious leaders, international organizations and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Report was informed in the CMO press service.

The appeal says:

"On the eve of the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide committed in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, we once again appeal to the entire international community.

On February 26, 1992, the Armenian occupants, together with their patrons, unexpectedly committed an armed attack on Khojaly city and massacred a peaceful, unarmed population.

Armenians, have wiped the city of Khojaly off the face of earth, 150 people were missing, 1275 people were taken prisoners and subjected to heavy torture.

In fact, the Khojaly tragedy is equal to the Holocaust, Henrik, Khatyn crimes had committed against humanity.

Despite the past 26 years, Armenian terrorists have not been punished for their crimes, four resolutions of the UN Security Council have not been implemented so far.

We - believers of Azerbaijan, believe that as a result of successful efforts of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief territorial integrity of our country will be restored and we pray for this.

Once again we appeal to world religious leaders, parliaments, international organizations and the ECHR and urge them to give a principled political and legal assessment of the aggression and atrocity of Armenian extremists against Azerbaijani people and recognize the crime in Khojaly as an act of genocide”.