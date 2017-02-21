Allahshukur Pashazade: We cannot forget Khojaly tragedy

Baku. 21 February.REPORT.AZ/ "We cannot forget the tragedy that took place 25 years ago. Truth will triumph sooner or later. The Khojaly tragedy is bloody memory of the Azerbaijani people".

Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said addressing the event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

He stressed that many people were martyred as a result of the policy pursued by Armenians against the Azerbaijani people: "The events in Nagorno-Karabakh clear to everyone. We cannot forget it. It is unacceptable to kill people.

A.Pashazade noted that the world recognizes the Khojaly genocide: "We should tell the world, occupation of 20% Azerbaijani lands, killing of people, destruction of historical monuments. Khojaly genocide took place, but it doesn't mean that Azerbaijani people stooped. We can show April battles that took place last year, as an example. We've liberated Leletepe height, which was under occupation. We are confident that our territories will be freed under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev".

CMO Chairman emphasized that important works have been carried out in the framework of "Justice for Khojaly" campaign.

He said that the country's mosques will pray on February 24 regarding the Khojaly tragedy and give funeral repast.