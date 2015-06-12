​Ali Hasanov: We think the I European games to play a positive role in rapprochement of Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ "As you know, Armenian athletes will also take part in the Baku European games. We think that the 1st European Games will play a positive role in the rapprochement of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples.

Azerbaijani citizens and officials know that the Nagorno-Karabakh citizens actually turned into hostages of separatist politicians and some separatist leaders of Armenia.

More than 1 million Azerbaijani citizens have been expelled from their native territories and forced to lead the life of refugees and IDPs for about 25 years.

During this time, 4 resolutions of the UN have been adopted and the requirements of these documents are not actually carried out by the Armenian side. One State defies UN resolutions".

Report informs, it was stated by the head of the department of social and political issues of the Presidential Administration, Presidential Aide of Azerbaijan on socio-political issues Ali Hasanov at the press conference held in Baku.

Mr. Hasanov regretfully stressed that the Nagorno-Karabakh problem exists, and for this reason one cannot speak about the restoration of peace in the region and the world: "We bring to the attention of the world, that these events will be repeated as long as the prevailing norms of Peace will not be applied equally to all countries."