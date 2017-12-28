Alexander Dugin: It is necessary to return five regions to Azerbaijan in 2018

© Sputnik

Moscow. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia cannot sacrifice its global geopolitical interests for the sake of such a local formation as Armenia”.

Chairman of the International Eurasian Movement, Russian public figure and philosopher Alexander Dugin told the Russian bureau of Report News Agency.

"In general, the 2017 year was remembered for the fact that the world is no more unipolar: new players are emerging, new figures and contours of the multipolar world are already openly visible. Russia historically has always claimed the role of an independent center of power, a center of influence.

In connection with the events in the Middle East, Trump's policy, many processes in Europe and the post-Soviet space, Russia has proved that it is one of the poles of a multipolar world. This predetermines a new format of relations with Baku", Dugin said.

According to him, the Azerbaijani leadership very carefully and deeply comprehends all the changes in the global scenario of forces in the world.

"President Ilham Aliyev demonstrates himself as an attentive political leader, who seeks to take an active stance on all those transformations that are taking place in the world.In 2017, he proved that he is not an object, but a subject of politics. In particular, he played a big role in Russia's rapprochement with Iran and Turkey. In the issue of creating a new strategic axis, he began to play a significant role.

Azerbaijan is becoming a hub, a pole of geopolitical control in the Moscow-Ankara-Tehran configuration and its role in regional politics is growing. Baku becomes a kind of holder of special shares, Armenia will remain on the periphery. Yerevan needs to urgently board this departing train and then it will take its rightful place in the geopolitics of the region. All should win”, Russian philosopher said.

He pointed out that the frequent meetings of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the establishment of ties between the intellectual elites of both countries, played a big role in creating the new strategic axis.

Speaking about the forecasts for the next year, including in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Dugin specifically noted that 2018 should be decisive in terms of completing the construction of a multipolar world, and in terms of resolving this conflict.

"I think Azerbaijan is ready for this - ready to raise its status in the region. Here, first of all, it is necessary to solve the Karabakh issue, which to some extent restrains the potential of Azerbaijan.

This will be a new take-off in Russian-Azerbaijani relations”, he added.

As he said, in the decision of any conflict two stages are laid - finding of the theoretical decision and the further implementation, that is an implementation of this decision in practice.

"In fact, the breakthrough in the theory happened more than a year ago – decision to transfer the five districts (around Nagorno-Karabakh - Ed.) to Azerbaijan was developed in 2016. The theoretical paradigm of this decision suits all parties to the conflict, not against it and other regional powers and even the West. The process of implementation of these agreements is being bogged down, mainly from the Armenian side", Dugin stressed.

"Russia can not abandon Armenia: it is our ally and in this there is no doubt. But the fact is that we can not sacrifice our global geopolitical interests for the sake of such a local formation as Armenia. We pledge to preserve its sovereignty, maintain independence, preserve the Armenian identity - this is all in our interests. But on the other hand Armenia should not be a stumbling block in our relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. We must all understand that there is something more in geopolitics than territorial disputes," he said.

Recalling that presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan and Armenia next year, Dugin pointed out that "the historical price of the return of these five regions is much higher than any pre-election battles."

According to him, in case of delaying the conflict settlement, the situation can become hot and irreversible.

"Therefore, I believe that it is necessary to transfer five districts to Azerbaijan in 2018. Otherwise, one can forget about the efforts spent and about all the achievements of negotiation process. It will be very offensive and unpleasant for Russia, because it can affect the emerging rapprochement with Azerbaijan, the joint policy in the Caucasus, the Caspian region and the Middle East. Our attempts at a peaceful resolution of the conflict will look ridiculous, and therefore we must make every effort to ensure that the agreements are realized," Russian philosopher pointed out.

Dugin stressed that if the real process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is triggered, integration process between Russia and Azerbaijan will be strengthened.

"This does not mean a direct process of joining the EAEU or the CSTO, it means changing the structural process - equalizing Russia's relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said, adding that Baku in such a manner would strengthen its influence in the region.

He noted that Russia is interested in independent and sovereign Azerbaijan, which would become an independent and full-fledged player.

"We are not even interested in pro-Russian Azerbaijan, but about pro-Azerbaijani Azerbaijan. Strengthening Azerbaijan is an opportunity to strengthen our ties with Turkey and Iran. In all respects, Baku is a strategic gateway to the Moscow-Ankara-Tehran triangle. Baku in this alliance becomes the main supporting structure. Geopolitical rates are very high, so we need to act consistently", expert said.