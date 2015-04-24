 Top
    Ahmet Davutoglu: Visit of Hollande and Putin to Yerevan detract from OSCE Minsk Group's objectivity

    We expect an objective attitude from the OSCE Minsk Group to Nagorno Karabakh issue

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The visit of French President Francois Hollande and Russian President Vladimir Putin to Yerevan will detract impartiality from the OSCE Minsk Group which is involved in the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict". 

    Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency, Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said it in the event on the 95th anniversary of the opening of Turkish Grand National Assembly.

    He noted that they expect objective attitude from the Minsk Group mediating between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh issue, to the position of Armenians who take advantage from the happenings. 

