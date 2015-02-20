 Top
    Close photo mode

    Adviser to Emir of Kuwait: Our government to defend the interests of the Azerbaijani people in all cases"

    Allahshukur Pashazade received the adviser of Emir of Kuwait

    Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 20, the Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul Islam Allahshukur Pashazade received the adviser of the Emir of Kuwait, the envoy of the UN Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Abdullah Matug Al-Matug.

    Report was told by the press service of the CMO. Sheikh-ul Islam Allahshukur Pashazade asked him to convey his greetings and deep respect to Kuwaiti Emir Sabah IV Bin Ahmed Al Sabah at the meeting held in CMO.

    The Chairman noted the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait in all fields and highly appreciated the joint efforts for the development of religious and spiritual ties.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi