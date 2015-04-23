Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev's “Nagorno Karabakh: History Read Through Sources” book presented in UK

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation of English edition of the book by Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev "Nagorno Karabakh: History read through sources” has been held in London, UK.

Report informs citinf AZERTAC, the event brought together local and foreign scientific figures as well as representatives of diplomatic corps, the Russian Ambassador to UK Alexander Yakovenko.

International Human Rights Lawyer Kamran Balayev spoke of the scientific and political importance of the book.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to UK Tahir Tagizade provided an insight into the book, saying “the history of Azerbaijan`s Nagorno-Karabakh region, the history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was analysed in the edition.”

Stressing scientific importance of the book, the diplomat said the edition covered accidents held in Nagorno-Karabakh region, as well as the regional countries` relations with each other, and aggression against the Azerbaijani lands.

He said: “There is an injustice continuing over the years, and settlement of the conflict is very important. The negotiations process, solving the problem, promotion on delivering the realities to the next generation would be continued”.

On the activity of academician Ramiz Mehdiyev, Mr.Tagizade said the author has analysed the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from political and scientific points of view.

The book has been devoted to the historical background of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and deals with the causes of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the region’s belonging to the Azerbaijani states throughout the history.



